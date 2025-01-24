FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMEDY MOVIE “LEFT AT WALL”

Freestyle Digital Media proudly announces the release of the workplace comedy movie LEFT AT WALL, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting January 24, 2025

When the GameStop thing happened, I wanted to make a quirky indie comedy that calls out the Wall Street machine. It’s like if HIGH FIDELITY and THE BIG SHORT had a baby, and the baby joins a union.” — Filmmaker Ron Placone

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, proudly announces the release of the workplace comedy movie LEFT AT WALL, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting January 24, 2025.

Inspired by the Robin Hood/Gamestop event that occurred in January of 2021, LEFT AT WALL tells the story of a short sell attempt leading to the ultimate sibling feud. John Saber is a struggling Hollywood writer in constant competition with his Wall Street investor brother, Don. After learning about Don’s latest short sell scheme, John launches an online effort to thwart his brother and fight back against the Wall Street machine.

Written, produced, and directed by comedian Ron Placone, LEFT AT WALL has a cast featuring Ron Placone (‘John Saber’), Gareth Reynolds (‘Don Saber’), Kimberly Hill (‘Sarah’), Sara Kay Godot (‘Tiffany’), Sally Mullins (‘Pornstar’), Eddie Pepitone (‘Harry’), Graham Elwood (‘Dax’), Dave Anthony (‘Trevor’), and Sage Francis (‘Himself’). David K Fried, Carissa Mohr, and Donald W. Mohr served as executive producers.

“When the GameStop thing happened, I got the idea for this film, and I knew I wanted to make it,” said filmmaker Ron Placone. “Our story’s completely fictional but it nods to that event. I couldn’t be happier with everything from the cast to the crew to the soundtrack and everything in-between. I wanted to make a quirky indie comedy that calls out the Wall Street machine and that’s what we did. It’s like if HIGH FIDELITY and THE BIG SHORT had a baby, and then that baby joins a union.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire LEFT AT WALL directly with Ron Placone and Plac One Productions.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

