World Future Energy Summit 2025 Sets New Records, Confirming Largest Edition To Date

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Future Energy Summit, hosted by Masdar and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, concluded its latest edition at ADNEC Centre, recording strong growth across a number of areas to cement its position as the largest event to-date.According to organisers RX , visitor numbers increased by 31 per cent compared with the 2023 edition when it was last aligned with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The Summit also grew its total occupied square metre space by nearly 10 per cent and hosted more than 450 companies and 11 national pavilions, with China, Germany, and Japan having the largest footprint of exhibiting nations.The World Future Energy Summit set further records with its Sustainability Business Connect programme, a platform for regional and international buyers to meet with exhibitors, visitors, and prospective partners. The programme, which has grown by 17 per cent YoY, this year hosted more than 270 buyers from key markets such as Jordan, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.The buyers programme spurred a number of partnerships confirmed during the three-day Summit. One of the largest came from Global CMX, a leading international energy and government relations firm, who, as part of their regional expansion, unveiled the first in a series of investment portfolios featuring renewable energy and infrastructure projects in Australia, with the inaugural portfolio valued at USD$500 million.Serving as a platform for thought leadership and innovation, the high-profile speaker platform this year covered a wide-ranging series of topics such as artificial intelligence, sustainable cities, eMobility, green finance, solar and clean energy, water, and waste management, with a marked increase in female participation where close to 40 per cent of total speaking slots were female. Additionally, more than 30 per cent of the 310-plus confirmed speakers came from overseas, highlighting the Summit’s position as the foremost regional event advancing clean energy and sustainability.The World Future Energy Summit's women-focused initiative, CLIX, introduced a new dimension with the launch of the added CLIX AI, totaling 35 participating startups concentrated on climate change and clean tech advancements.Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit, noted the growing regional demand for sustainable innovations and energy systems transofrmations as well as the international appetite for networking and knowledge sharing as key indicators for the Summit’s 2025 growth. “The 2025 event exceeded our expectations in bringing together international experts, major companies, startups, and policymakers to progress technology and transformation in the region,” she said.“Outside of the increased growth numbers across the board, we also witnessed heightened collaboration across public, private, and civil sector domains to engage with global efforts in shaping a sustainable future.”The World Future Energy Summit will return to the capital and take place at ADNEC Centre in January 2026.

