LIV Golf Adelaide tees up Family Fairway

Release date: 23/01/25

In a hole-in-one for family fun, the ‘World’s Best Golf Event’ will transform the 6th hole into a ‘Family Fairway’ for the third edition of LIV Golf Adelaide this February.

From 14-16 February, the highly successful LIV Golf Adelaide returns to The Grange Golf Club, attracting golfers and spectators from around the world.

The new dedicated Family Fairway aims to attract more families to the international golfing tournament, which offers free entry for children under 12 years and under.

The Family Fairway will offer a kids’ DJ, other live entertainment, food trucks, mini golf and the RangeGoat GC Petting Zoo, which has become a much-loved feature at other LIV Golf tournaments globally.

The success of LIV Golf Adelaide continues to grow, with demand for ticketing across the weekend reaching new levels for the 2025 edition.

Last year’s edition welcomed more than 94,000 attendees, with more than 40 per cent of ticket buyers from outside of South Australia and fans from more than 30 different countries in attendance. The 2024 event contributed $71.1 million to South Australia’s economy – up 10 per cent on the inaugural event in 2023.

LIV Golf Adelaide continues to deliver bigger and better offerings for attendees, which extends to this year’s music program.

After-play concerts will move to a new location at the Canadian Club stage, which can be found between the Fan Village and the Watering Hole.

The new stage will accommodate more patrons to enjoy some of the country’s best music artists including Dom Dolla, The Jungle Giants, and FISHER.

In its new February timeslot, LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 joins a powerhouse summer of sport in South Australia including the Adelaide International, CommBank Women's T20I v England at Adelaide Oval, and 25th Santos Tour Down Under.

For more information on 2025 event and tickets, visit www.livgolf.com.

Quotes

Attributable to Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas

We promised a bigger and better LIV Golf Adelaide event in its third edition, and we meant that for everyone – no matter their age.

With kids under 12 getting into this iconic event for free, it is a great way for the family to get out together at an affordable cost, see some of the world’s best golfers, learn a bit more about the great sport, and hopefully be inspired to have a hit.

I look forward to seeing the next Cam Smith enjoying the Family Fairway when the World’s Best Golfing Event returns to The Grange Golf Club this February.

Attributable to LIV Golf EVP/Head of Events Ross Hallett

LIV Golf is committed to inspiring the next generation of golfers and the Family Fairway will be a great addition to this year’s event as we continue to foster positive and memorable experiences for fans of all ages.

The League is supercharging the sport with world-class events that are fun, family-friendly, and create unforgettable memories both on and off the course. This year’s LIV Golf Adelaide is setting up to be our best yet, and we can’t wait to welcome fans in February.