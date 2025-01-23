Domino\'s Pizza franchisee prohibited from employing trainees or apprentices in SA

Following a six-month investigation by the South Australian Skills Commission, Team Van Diemen SA Pty Limited is now restricted from employing trainees or apprentices in South Australia.

The company, which operates 12 Domino’s Pizza franchises in South Australia, has been declared a prohibited employer after it failed to meet its obligations under the South Australian Skills Act 2008.

As the sole Director of Team Van Diemen SA Pty Limited, Mr Mark Peter Johnson, is also a prohibited employer under this declaration.

During the investigation, the Commission found Team Van Diemen SA Pty Limited to be in serious breach of its obligations and therefore deemed unsuitable as a registered employer.

Since the company’s registration in 2021, out of 269 training contracts, only 48 were successfully completed, while a further 72 training contracts were withdrawn. The Commission terminated 145 contracts due to either limited or no off-job training being undertaken by trainees.

Four remaining active training contracts were terminated following the prohibition of the employer by the Commission. These trainees have been offered support by the Commission to continue their training.

Registered employers are obligated to deliver and support the full range of on-job and off-job training required for trainees or apprentices to become competent in their selected trade or vocation.

This action by the South Australian Skills Commission reflects the expansion and strengthening of the Commission’s regulatory functions to protect and support South Australian trainees and apprentices, leading to a 27 per cent increase in employers investigated in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The investigations, which include unannounced workplace site visits, are designed to proactively identify and address potential compliance issues early, safeguarding the integrity of South Australia’s traineeship and apprenticeship system.

The Prohibited Employer Register can be found on the website: Prohibited Employer Register – South Australian Skills Commission.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The South Australian Government is committed to ensuring compliant and safe workplaces where all trainees and apprentices are supported.

This is a clear case where the employer has not acted in the best interests of its trainees and has failed to provide the support required for their training.

With over 12,000 registered employers in the state, the majority of those reviewed were found to be compliant with their obligations. However, it is crucial to take action against those who are not meeting their obligations, to maintain the integrity of our training system.

By increasing the South Australian Skills Commission’s ability to investigate, monitor, and support employers of trainees and apprentices, along with Nominated Training Organisations, we are strengthening the state’s vital traineeship and apprenticeship ecosystem.

Attributable to Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

The Commission is empowered to enforce the obligations of all employers of trainees and apprentices, as well as Nominated Training Organisations, to strengthen South Australia’s critical training system.

Enhanced compliance capabilities, including taking appropriate sanctions against non-compliant employers, enables the Commission to take prompt action to protect trainees and apprentices from exploitation and mistreatment.

The Commission is committed to safeguarding our trainees and apprentices, many of whom are aged between 16 and 21 years old, and inexperienced in the workplace. In doing so, we are ensuring a skilled and thriving workforce for South Australia's future.

Attributable to Chief Executive Officer Australian Hotels Association SA, Anna Moeller

Comprehensive training, both on the job and off the job, is essential to maintaining the high standards of service that define the hospitality industry.

Effective training will empower the future workforce to consistently deliver exceptional service, which is critical to the ongoing success and growth of the sector.

We are pleased to see the South Australian Skills Commission taking action to enforce compliance that protects and supports trainees and apprentices.

Attributable to SDA SA Secretary Josh Peak

The SDA is concerned about the misuse of traineeships in retail and fast food.

Traineeships are there to provide workers with real skills, not to pay workers less or rort the taxpayer.

The SDA is committed to assisting the South Australian Skills Commission in exposing employers who are dodging the system and ensuring all traineeships are legitimate.

If a retail or fast food worker is requested to undertake a traineeship, they should be doing so of their own free will.

All traineeships must provide a meaningful benefit to the workers undertaking them.