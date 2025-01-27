Fasoo Launches Fireside, the All-in-One Secure Enterprise Messaging App for Streamlined Collaboration

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

January 27, 2025

Fasoo, the leader in zero trust data security, is pleased to announce the launch of Fireside, an innovative enterprise messaging platform designed to enhance secure communication and collaboration within organizations.

The platform ensures the confidentiality and integrity of business communications and enhances collaboration by leveraging AI for smarter and more efficient workflows.

“With the rise of remote and hybrid work environments, enterprises today face the dual challenge of fostering effective communication and ensuring robust data security,” stated Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO at Fasoo. “Fireside addresses this challenge by offering a secure and intelligent platform that empowers teams to collaborate without boundaries.”

Key features of Fireside include:

- Content-centric Communication: Fireside links each document to a dedicated chat, creating a space for discussions, real-time document editing, and automatic version control. This eliminates any communication silos from content fragmentation and ensures all users are aligned.

- Advanced Security Measures: Fireside offers additional layers of protection for sensitive data and communication through auto-deletion of sensitive messages and download expiration periods for business-critical files.

- AI-Powered Workspace: Fireside transforms chat rooms into AI-enhanced workspaces with document search, summarization, Q&A, and more, boosting overall productivity.

- Seamless Integration with Existing Infrastructure: Fireside integrates with internal systems, rendering applications, and web browsers, creating a centralized hub for all enterprise communications. This compatibility enhances productivity and ensures all data remains secure within a single platform.

Fireside is now available for organizations seeking to enhance their internal communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/fireside/ or https://fireside.fasoo.com/en.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/

