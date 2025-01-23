Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,472 in the last 365 days.

Supplements for Philatelic Album of Macao 2024

MACAU, January 23 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will release the “Supplements for Philatelic Album of Macao 2024” on 24th January 2025, and they will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office and the Communications Museum. The album pages are pre-printed with all the stamp images of 2024. Your collection of stamps and souvenir sheets of 2024 can be put into the pre-printed pages for convenient collection.

The selling price of the Supplements for Philatelic Album of Macao 2024 is MOP550.00.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Supplements for Philatelic Album of Macao 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more