RIC Technology Launches New 3D Construction Robot at World of Concrete 2025

Capable of Printing 3-Story Structures, the Industry’s Next Leap in 3D Printing Commercialization

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIC Technology is set to redefine commercial 3D construction with the debut of its most advanced and largest construction robotic 3D printer, codenamed RIC-PRIMUS, at the World of Concrete (WOC) 2025. With the capability to print three-story structures up to 32 feet tall, RIC-PRIMUS expands upon the innovations of its predecessor, RIC-M1 PRO, and marks a major milestone in commercial 3D construction.In collaboration with Alquist 3D, Cement Masons & Plasterers Local Union 528, and SKAPA, RIC Technology’s robots will live-print structural wall segments at WOC 2025, using 3D material provided by Spec-Mix, offering attendees a firsthand look at its latest robotic construction innovations. The event, held January 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, continues to be the premier gathering for the concrete and masonry construction industries.RIC Technology’s RIC-PRIMUS builds on a remarkable achievement in 2024, where a previous model, operated by Alquist 3D, successfully printed an 8,000-square-foot, 20-foot-tall Walmart extension—the largest commercial 3D-printed structure by volume in the United States to date. Walmart has another 200 projects planned utilizing RIC's robots, which are expected to begin construction in February 2025. Building on that legacy, RIC-PRIMUS delivers game-changing advancements to meet the growing demand for faster, cost-effective, and sustainable construction solutions.Key Advancements of RIC-PRIMUS:Unprecedented Printable VolumeRIC-PRIMUS boasts a printing height of 32 feet, an 85.4-foot printing length, and a 36.1-foot printing width—nearly doubling the dimensions of its predecessor, RIC-M1 PRO. This capability enables the construction of three-story residential buildings and commercial wall systems, pushing the boundaries of 3D construction for both residential and commercial projects.Enhanced Mobility and SpeedLike RIC-M1 PRO, RIC-PRIMUS features a compact and modular design, requiring no assembly and becoming operational within 2-4 hours. Its advanced automation reduces the need for skilled labor from three operators to two, further improving efficiency and cost savings. An industry-leading 200mm/s printing speed and 8 degrees of motion freedom also allow the giant robot to print around rebars and against existing buildings or walls.Expanded Material CompatibilityRIC-PRIMUS includes an integrated self-loading ⅜ aggregate mixer-pump that is adaptable to most industry-standard mixer-pumps, allowing it to print with both concrete and mortar from most material providers. This flexibility in material system choices enables large-scale, durable structural builds while retaining the precision needed for smaller, detailed projects.Smarter TechnologyEquipped with a real-time material quality control system, RIC-PRIMUS minimizes human error, improves printing accuracy, and ensures consistent structural integrity.“RIC-PRIMUS is a monumental step forward for the 3D construction industry toward real commercialization,” said Ziyou Xu, founder of RIC Technology and Chief Architect of the Robotic Construction Program. “Its expanded printing capacity makes it possible to build larger-scale construction faster and cheaper, unlocking new possibilities for 3D printing in both residential and commercial projects.”You can experience RIC Technology’s groundbreaking technology by watching its robotic arm 3D-printing live from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23 at WOC 2025 the 51st annual trade show serving the global concrete and masonry construction industries. For more information about WOC 2025, visit https://www.worldofconcrete.com/en/home.html ###About RIC TechnologyRIC Technology, headquartered in Fontana, California, is a global pioneer in 3D printing specializing in robotic construction that is transforming the construction and design industry. Leveraging advanced proprietary technology, RIC offers robotic construction solutions that significantly reduce cost, time, and labor, while enhancing productivity. The company's suite of services includes robotic 3D printing, architectural design, tailored material solutions, and expert training and support. Discover the innovative solutions from RIC at www.ricrobotics.com

