Statement by the Prime Minister in tribute to the Honourable Nello Altomare

CANADA, January 22 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement in tribute to the Honourable Nello Altomare:

“Last week, Canada lost Nello Altomare, a dedicated public servant, community leader, and advocate for the people of Manitoba.

“Throughout his life, Mr. Altomare was guided by a commitment to creating a better future. From his career as a teacher and a high school principal to his work as a Member of Manitoba’s Legislative Assembly and, most recently, as the provincial Minister of Education and Early Childhood Learning, he left a meaningful, positive impact in the lives of those around him, especially students.

“His legacy of leadership and service will be reflected in every policy that he helped implement, including Manitoba’s universal school food program, which will be preserved for future generations through ‘Nello’s Law’. I remember well the last time I was with Nello at a school food announcement in Winnipeg, where he spoke with incredible energy and positivity about how this program is more than just about feeding kids, it’s about creating communities without barriers.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Altomare’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the enduring impact of his life’s work and the many lives he touched.”