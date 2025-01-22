Governor Abbott Announces Mansfield Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, January 22 - January 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Mansfield has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Mansfield on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a bigger, better Texas.”

“Whether it’s hosting the renowned Music Alley Music & Arts Festival, serving as the home of the Mansfield Philharmonic Orchestra and Mansfield Wind Symphony, nurturing future generations at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts, or supporting a vibrant array of live music venues, the City of Mansfield stands above the rest in its dedication to the fine arts,” said Representative David Cook. “Congratulations to the City of Mansfield on achieving the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation—an honor that celebrates our community’s embrace of culture and tourism. My sincere thanks to Governor Abbott, the Texas Music Office, the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, the Mansfield City Council, and the Mansfield Economic Development Corporation for recognizing the City of Mansfield as a premier destination for musicians and music enthusiasts alike.”

“Being recognized as a Music Friendly Texas Community is a testament to the efforts Mansfield and its residents put into the fine arts and the benefits they provide to our quality of life,” said Mayor Michael Evans. “It is an honor to be a part of a network of Texas towns and cities that celebrate, invest in, and develop musicians and the music industry.”

“Mansfield is the home to an award-winning music festival, symphonies that are over 20 years old, and local stages that have hosted some of the biggest up-and-coming artists in Texas,” said Mansfield Director of Community Engagement Theresa Cohagen. “We are proud to achieve the official status as a Music Friendly Texas Community as we continue to grow our city into a destination for music lovers everywhere.”

“I’m thrilled that Mansfield is being recognized as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Music Place Mansfield Conservatory (MPM) owner Alice Bishop. “This designation highlights the value that Mansfield places on music and its ability to bring people together and enrich lives. At MPM Conservatory, we see firsthand how music inspires creativity, builds confidence, and fosters connection. A strong arts community benefits everyone, and I’m grateful to be part of a city that truly supports musicians and educators.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of Mansfield will be held on January 27 at Mansfield City Hall and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Mansfield Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Monday, January 27 at 6:00 PM

Mansfield City Hall

1200 E. Broad St.

Mansfield, TX 76063

To attend virtually: mansfieldtexas.gov/382/City-Council

Inquiries may be directed to Tim Roberts, Tourism Manager, Mansfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, (817) 728-3382, tim.roberts@mansfieldtexas.org

Mansfield becomes the 73rd Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 65 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.