Waters close to commercial and recreational spotted seatrout harvest

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries will close coastal and joint waters in North Carolina to both commercial and recreational spotted seatrout harvest effective at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 due to widespread cold stun events.

Cold stuns are natural events that occur when there is a sudden drop in water temperature or prolonged periods of cold weather that makes the fish sluggish. Many fish will die from the cold. Others fall prey to birds and other predators. Studies suggest that cold stun events can have a significant impact on spotted seatrout populations.

The division has confirmed significant spotted seatrout cold stun events or water temperatures as recorded by the division’s water temperature monitoring program have exceeded temperature triggers in seven water bodies from the Little Alligator River to the Morehead City area. The division is still receiving and verifying more cold stun reports and collecting associated environmental data. These efforts will continue regardless of the closure so the division can capture the magnitude of the cold stun event to evaluate management in order to protect the stock.

Under the N.C. Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan adaptive management, if a significant cold stun event occurs, the Division of Marine Fisheries will close all spotted seatrout harvests until the spring.

The intent of the closure is to allow the surviving fish a chance to spawn before harvest reopens. Peak spawning occurs from May through June.

The spotted seatrout season will remain closed until June 15 or the date adopted in Amendment 1 to the Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan at the February Marine Fisheries Commission business meeting, when it will reopen by proclamation.

Commercial seafood dealers have until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 to sell, offer for sale, transport or otherwise dispose of any unfrozen spotted seatrout that remain in their possession from prior to the closure.

For more specifics on the closure in coastal waters, see FF-11-2025.

The public should continue to report any cold stun events they see in Coastal and Joint waters. Cold stun events can be reported at any time to the N.C. Marine Patrol at 252-515-5507 or during regular business hours to the Division of Marine Fisheries spotted seatrout biologist Lucas Pensinger at 252-515-5638 or Lucas.Pensinger@deq.nc.gov. When reporting a cold stun event, please provide the specific location, date, and time the cold stun was observed, along with your contact information.