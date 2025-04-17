State coastal commission to meet in Manteo April 30 – May 1

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet April 30 and May 1 at the Dare County Government Center, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo. The regular business meeting of the CRC will be called to order at 1 p.m. on April 30 and will resume at 9 a.m. on May 1. A public input and comment period is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on May 1. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person. The public may attend the CRC meeting in-person or join online.

The Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet April 30 at 9 a.m. in a conference room at the same location. The CRAC meeting will be in person only.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council (in-person only)

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: April 30 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Dare County Government Center, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (in-person and online)

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: April 30 at 1 p.m.; May 1 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Dare County Government Center, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo

*Public input and comment period – May 1 at 9:15 a.m.

Join CRC livestream on DEQ’s YouTube channel.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

April 30

• Consideration of variance requests regarding Earnest, Oceanfront Setback; Town of Ocean Isle Beach, Paving in Oceanfront Setback

• Discussions regarding Area of Environmental Concern updated Ocean Hazard Notice form and providing potential buyers with information on Notice Form

• Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis 15A NCAC 07H .0309 Use Standards for Ocean Hazard Areas Exceptions

• Fiscal Analysis 15A NCAC 07H .0209 Urban Waterfront

• Consideration of Adoption 15A NCAC 07H .0314 Installation of and Maintenance of Wheat Straw Bales for Sand Fencing

• Discussion regarding Man-made ditches

• Public Hearing 15A NCAC 07H .0508 Jockey’s Ridge Area of Environmental Concern at 4 p.m.

May 1

• Consideration of Approval Beach Management Plans for Ocean Isle Beach and Carolina Beach

• Update on Litigation of Interest to the Commission

• Commission field trip to Buxton and Rodanthe

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

