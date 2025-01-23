Prosperity Alliance Wolverhampton Established to Advance Sustainable Development Goals

UNITAR is a premier training arm of the United Nations, dedicated to enhancing the capacities of individuals, organizations and institutions worldwide to enhance global decision-making and support country-level action for shaping a better future. With a mission to leave no one behind, UNITAR has been instrumental in advancing knowledge and building skills to address critical global challenges.

At the heart of this mission, the UNITAR Prosperity Division focuses on promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, fostering decent work opportunities and strengthening business ecosystems. The Division works through targeted training, research initiatives and strategic alliances with governments, academia and the private sector to keep economic resilience and sustainable development central in global efforts for a better world.