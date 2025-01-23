Adjournment of Ontario Land Tribunal Hearing Requested for Jamesville Redevelopment Project
HAMILTON, ON – An adjournment of the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) hearing scheduled for February 18, 2025 will be requested due to the status of settlement negotiations related to 405 James Street North (Jamesville). While significant progress has been made, additional time is needed beyond the start of the February 18 hearing.
The adjournment means a hearing will not be rescheduled. The parties are also requesting a case management conference from the Ontario Land Tribunal as early as May or June 2025. A case management conference could be used to either provide an update to the Ontario Land Tribunal, request hearing dates, or be converted to a settlement hearing.
- The partnership between CityHousing Hamilton, Indwell and the Jamesville Redevelopment Limited Partnership, with the support of the City of Hamilton, will create a diverse, inclusive, mixed-income, urban community in Hamilton’s North End.
- The goal of the redevelopment is to replace a former, ageing out-of-date residential complex with a new mixed-income community that combines publicly owned social housing, non-profit affordable housing, and market units, in an intensified site adjacent to the West Harbour GO station.
