Adjournment of Ontario Land Tribunal Hearing Requested for Jamesville Redevelopment Project

HAMILTON, ON – An adjournment of the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) hearing scheduled for February 18, 2025 will be requested due to the status of settlement negotiations related to 405 James Street North (Jamesville). While significant progress has been made, additional time is needed beyond the start of the February 18 hearing.

The adjournment means a hearing will not be rescheduled. The parties are also requesting a case management conference from the Ontario Land Tribunal as early as May or June 2025. A case management conference could be used to either provide an update to the Ontario Land Tribunal, request hearing dates, or be converted to a settlement hearing.