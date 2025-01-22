The Risk-Tandem Framework: an iterative framework for combining risk governance and knowledge co-production toward integrated disaster risk management and climate change adaptation

The risks posed by climate change and disasters have become more complex and uncertain; meanwhile, by contrast, the governmance of risks has become more compartmentalized. Recognizing the need for more holistic responses, the authors of this journal article put forward the Risk-Tandem Framework, which integrates climate change adaptation, disaster risk management, and systemic risk management.

The framework is underpinned by iterative, transdisciplinary knowledge co-production processes that bring together insights from science, policy and practice. The processes are intended to help co-design fit-for-purpose solutions, methods and approaches that can contribute towards strengthened risk governance.

The authors outline how the framework was developed, applied, and further refined within selected case studies that were conducted in Denmark, Germany, Italy and the Danube Region.