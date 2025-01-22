Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Utah Gov. Cox to deliver his 2025 State of the State address 

MEDIA ADVISORY
Jan. 22, 2025

Contact:
Julia Pappas 
Office of the Governor
(385) 977-6099 | [email protected]

Utah Gov. Cox to deliver his 2025 State of the State address 

What
Gov. Spencer J. Cox will deliver his 2025 State of the State address to the people of Utah and the Utah State Legislature. He will present his priorities, vision and goals to build a stronger future for Utah.

Who
Gov. Spencer J. Cox

When
Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Where:
House Chamber, Utah State Capitol

Notes

  • Embargoed copies of the governor’s speech will be available at 5 p.m. for credentialed news media by request only. 
  • Print copies will be available for in-person media. 
  • Media must be seated in the House Gallery by 6 p.m. Seating will be first come, first served.  
  • The speech will be broadcast live on most news stations throughout the state and will include ASL translation and live Spanish translation.
    • Technical info:
      • Streams at youtube.com/pbsutah, and facebook.com/pbsutah
      • Signal fed via ENG microwave on Farnsworth Peak on RPU channel 3
      • Live U (Utah-Governors1)
      •  English audio on channels 1 and 2, Spanish translation on channels 3 and 4
  • Our thanks to PBS Utah for providing this service and KSL, KUTV, KTVX, FOX 13, Telemundo and Univision for assisting with this special broadcast.



 




