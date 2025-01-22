CE urges local Portuguese- and English-language news media to continue role of international communication

MACAU, January 22 - The local Portuguese- and English-language news media are one important embodiment of Macao’s multiculturalism and they should continue to function as a bridge for international communication in addition to their role as a watchdog on governance matters.

This is according to the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, who hosted a dinner reception this evening for representatives of local Portuguese- and English-language news outlets. He acknowledged their contributions to Macao’s role as a platform for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and as a platform for the country’s high-level opening up.

In his speech, Mr Sam said the people of Macao were privileged to witness the visit of President Xi Jinping in late December. President Xi’s visit to the city fully demonstrated his deep affection and profound care for Macao, and gave strong encouragement for, and showed confidence in, Macao’s future development.

The Chief Executive commended the local Portuguese- and English-language media for being significant sources of information for the Portuguese- and English-speaking communities at home and abroad.

He noted that the local Portuguese- and English-language media have – by sharing real-life stories and developments in Macao – presented to a global audience first-hand information regarding the successful practise of the “One country, two systems” principle in Macao. They have also showcased to the world that the “One country, two systems” principle has enabled Macao to achieve gains in terms of a “peaceful, inclusive, open, and sharing” living environment.

Portuguese- and English-speaking journalists in Macao have maintained professional integrity, cared about social welfare, monitored governmental work, and actively voiced the concerns of the foreign-language local communities. Portuguese- and English-language media are a significant channel for the Government to understand public sentiment, according to Mr Sam.

He told the gathering that the sixth-term Government has had a good start, with all departments and sectors of the Government operating in an orderly manner.

He said his administration would press ahead with appropriate economic diversification; enhance governance efficiency; build a higher-level platform for the country’s opening up; and maintain social harmony and stability, while bearing in mind President’s Xi’s important speeches.

The Chief Executive also pledged to strive to resolve long-standing social issues; ensure the improvement of people’s livelihoods; and enable Macao to move forward steadily on the solid foundation of the “One country, two systems” principle. The aim is to realise the four visions of “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao”.

Meanwhile, he urged the local Portuguese- and English-language media to continue to develop, and – together with the Government – continuously promote Macao’s internationalisation, and the city’s global influence and attractiveness. He also urged these news outlets to spread worldwide “Macao experiences” and “Chinese wisdom” through their professional reporting, eliminating misunderstandings, and making Macao an important window of exchanges between the Chinese and Western civilisations.

In concluding his remarks, Mr Sam reaffirmed that press freedom is fully guaranteed by Macao’s Basic Law and the Press Law. He said the Government would continue to support the media in better performing their duties, in assisting them in conducting interviews, and in gaining access to information.