Celebrating African Heritage Month 2025

CANADA, January 22 - Each February, Nova Scotia celebrates African Heritage Month, recognizing the important contributions and vibrant culture and history of African Nova Scotians.

This year’s theme, Legacy in Action: Celebrating Black Brilliance, highlights the achievements and resilience of African Nova Scotians, who have shaped the province's history for more than 400 years. The month-long celebration includes events and activities designed to educate, inspire and build connections across the province.

“Throughout this month, the Province will honour the leaders and historical moments that have shaped the rich culture and heritage of African Nova Scotian communities,” said Premier Tim Houston. “This year’s celebrations include the Province’s commitment to extend the United Nations Decade for People of African Descent to 2034. We will continue to promote fairness, justice and recognition for people of African descent as we celebrate their strength, achievements and important legacy.”

The celebration kicked off today, January 22, with the official proclamation and poster unveiling at the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia in Cherry Brook.

The launch is available to watch at: https://www.youtube.com/live/N4SiiN0LyRE