Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Bidding Open for ‘Visions of America’ Sale at Sotheby’s New York

Bidding is now open for marquee offerings, closing live on 29 January at Sotheby’s New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the opening of bidding for marquee real estate offerings as part of its ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ auction as part of Sotheby’s ‘Visions of America’ sale, a week-long celebration of art, culture, and design, highlighting the pioneering spirit of American creativity.

Bidding for ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ has commenced online via the firm’s marketplace, and will culminate live on 29 January.

“This auction marks the beginning of an exciting year for the luxury real estate market, with opportunities to acquire properties representing American craftsmanship at its finest,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “With the momentum of our global buyer network and a clear vision for continued innovation, we are poised to continue to set new benchmarks and redefine what’s possible in luxury real estate.”

Headlining the upcoming sale:

144 Point Lane, Saint Simmons, Georgia

Listed for US$30 million by Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

Current High Bid: US$7.1 million

Located within an exclusive gated enclave of Sea Island Development on Saint Simons Island in Georgia, 'The House on King’s Point’ is a masterpiece of design by world-renowned architecture firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA). Spanning over two acres at 144 Point Lane, this newly constructed estate offers exceptional privacy and sweeping 270-degree vistas of Sea Island’s Seaside Golf Course, Lanier Point Bridge, and the St. Simons Marina. Crafted with timeless elegance, the residence features gracious spaces designed for refined living, entertaining, and retreat. Inside, a stately library, formal and informal living areas, a private gym, and an expansive upstairs sitting room with a superb view deck exemplify understated luxury.

The impeccably manicured grounds include a saltwater pool, private pickleball court, and lush gardens, while artisanal stone and hardwood finishes, alongside a chef’s kitchen with premium appliances, elevate the home's design. The residence is steps away from Sea Island Golf Club, ranked as one of the finest family resorts in the world, offering a residence that redefines luxury in the Golden Isles.

217 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, Tennessee

Listed for US$9 million by Jackson Zeitlin of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Current High Bid: US$4.5 million

A rare architectural gem in the heart of Downtown Nashville, 217 2nd Avenue North is an extraordinary c1875 brick structure that offers an unparalleled urban living experience, blending historic charm with contemporary design. Spanning three levels, the property represents a unique live/work sanctuary, meticulously transformed by Anderson Design Studios. Thoughtfully zoned for residential and professional spaces, the property offers an exceptional canvas for artistic and entrepreneurial vision. Expansive windows frame dramatic city views, while original architectural details harmonize with modern finishes.

The top-floor residential unit features three bedrooms and custom design elements, creating a sophisticated urban living atmosphere. The basement houses a professional-grade recording studio, while creative offices on the ground and mezzanine levels offer diverse spaces for work and innovation. This property presents the opportunity for excellent rental income potential, making it a true cultural gem in Nashville’s Music City.

Additional auction closing online:

3000 Mount Veeder Road, Napa Valley, California

Listed for US$19.5 million by Arthur Goodrich and Federico Parlagreco of The Goodrich Group at Sotheby’s International Realty – St. Helena Brokerage

Starting Bids Expected Between $7.5 million–$14 million

Bid Online 12–25 February

Set in the heart of Napa Valley, California’s prestigious Mount Veeder AVA, 3000 Mount Veeder Road is an architectural masterpiece offering ultimate valley and vineyard vistas. Spanning approximately 130 acres, the estate blends modernism, Art Deco, and Deconstructivism, creating a one-of-a-kind residence designed by United Kingdom-based architect David Connor. The villa features angular lines, dark marble, and sculptural elements, while the towering guest structure—said to be the tallest in Napa County—offers panoramic views of the Valley.

Surrounded by eight-plus acres of award-winning Cabernet vineyards, the estate includes a tranquil pool and a two-bedroom caretaker’s home. This rare property presents an unparalleled combination of architecture and viticulture, offering the perfect setting for relaxation, entertainment, and personal enrichment.

The Veeder House wines, direct from Napa Valley, will also take center stage in the Sotheby’s American Terroir wine auction. Harvested from premier Cabernet Sauvignon vines from the property, these vintages—spanning 2009 to 2021—are celebrated for their intensity and complexity. Crafted in collaboration with acclaimed winemaker Chad Alexander, the wines reflect the elegance and depth that define Mount Veeder's renowned terroir. Bidding for the online auction is now open and will conclude on 28 January starting at 10 AM EST. Visit sothebys.com for more information and to register to bid.

Images of properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

