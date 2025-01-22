Secretary Naig Presents the Ditch Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 22, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Matt and Melissa Ditch Family of Center Point. The presentation took place on Wednesday, Jan. 22, during the annual Iowa Pork Congress held at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

Matt and Melissa Ditch and their children, AJ, age 14, Victoria, age 13, and Joshua, age 11, farm near Center Point along with Matt’s parents, Ken and Becky Ditch. The Ditch Family has been farming in rural Linn County since 1958, though the farm has changed significantly over the years. A tornado ripped through the area in the 1970s, destroying much of the farm, including their home. Over many decades, they have re-built and re-imagined the farming enterprise, which today includes cattle, pigs, and crop production, all built on a firm commitment to animal husbandry and environmental stewardship.

“The Ditch Family combines excellent care for their livestock with a deep appreciation for their land. They are always looking for ways to enhance soil health and protect water quality while responsibly raising pigs and cattle,” said Secretary Naig. “Beyond their farm, they embody a true spirit of service by actively contributing to their community and by serving in numerous leadership capacities. The Ditch family is a terrific example of the wonderful pork producer families we have across Iowa, and it is fitting that we present them with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award at the annual Iowa Pork Congress.”

Pork production has long been at the heart of the Ditches’ farming enterprise. The farm was farrow-to-finish until 1996, when they sold their sows and transitioned to feeding pigs for another area farmer. Today, the farm feeds weaned pigs until they reach market weight. Because outstanding animal care is paramount, the Ditches consult with a herd veterinarian and remain highly focused on optimal animal nutrition, health, and comfort. They are PQA (Pork Quality Assurance) and TQA (Transportation Quality Assurance) certified. They utilize modern practices and facilities, including an innovative mist system that helps to curtail odor. They also maintain a high standard of water quality for the pigs to promote efficient growth.

The Ditch farm grows corn, soybeans, alfalfa and hay. Most of their acres are crop rotated, and they no-till those acres to limit soil erosion. They have utilized cereal rye cover crops since 2016 to help keep the soil in place and to improve water quality, and they have constructed and maintained grassed waterways. They aim to apply all manure in the fall when ground temperatures are below 50 degrees and use nitrogen inhibitors when needed. Manure is applied using a rate controller and is mapped utilizing GPS for better precision. They also use a VTI Coulter Toolbar to ensure the nutrients are incorporated into the soil with minimal disturbance.

The Ditches are devoted members of their community. The entire family is active in the Alice Methodist Church, with Matt, Melissa, Ken, and Becky all serving in leadership positions. Matt and Ken lead efforts for the Center Point-Urbana FFA corn plot with the help of the teacher and students, including AJ. Melissa and Becky are involved in the local P.E.O. chapter. Matt coaches the Center Point-Urbana High School freshman/sophomore girls' basketball team as well as the high school track team. Each of the children are involved in multiple sports and other youth activities. The family maintains memberships in the Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Both Matt and Ken have served on the Linn County Farm Bureau board of directors and Matt currently serves on the Environmental Committee for Iowa Pork.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), The Big Show on WHO Radio and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 21st year, this award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.