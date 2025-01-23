Anthony Manetta Elected Board of Directors Chairman of the HIA-LI

Anthony Manetta, HIA-LI Board of Directors Chair and Terri Alessi-Miceli, HIA-LI President & CEO

Position Stewards the 2nd Largest Industrial Park in the United States

I’m honored to step into this role and work alongside such accomplished leaders.” — Anthony Manetta, CEO of Standard Advisors Group

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony Manetta, CEO of Standard Advisors Group and Babylon Town Councilman, was elected for a two-year term as HIA-LI Board Chairperson, advancing from his previous position as First Vice Chairperson. He replaces Carol A. Allen, CEO of People’s Alliance Federal Credit Union.“I’m honored to step into this role and work alongside such accomplished leaders,” said Mr. Manetta. “Together, we will further HIA-LI’s mission to support regional businesses, drive innovation, and bolster economic opportunities throughout Long Island.”“Anthony Manetta is widely regarded as one of Long Island’s foremost business leaders and public servants,” said HIA-LI President & CEO Terri Alessi-Miceli. “His steadfast commitment to the bi-county region is evident, and we are eager to see the impact of his vision and leadership in his new role.”ABOUT HIA-LINow in its 46th year, HIA-LI is one of the region’s largest business advocacy organizations, a recognized voice of Long Island business, and a powerful force in regional and economic development. It also represents the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge, the largest industrial park in the Northeast. The park supports 55,000 jobs, produces $13 billion in goods and services annually, and accounts for eight percent of Long Island’s gross domestic product. For more information, visit www.HIA-LI.org ABOUT STANDARD ADVISORS GROUPStandard Advisors Group is a leading New York based communications firm. Standard Advisors provides value to clients through thoughtful stakeholder engagement involving active listening, understanding diverse perspectives, and fostering open communication. By aligning project goals with stakeholder needs, addressing concerns proactively, and building trust, organizations can create meaningful connections. This approach ensures impactful outcomes, strengthens relationships, and delivers tailored solutions that exceed expectations. To learn more visit www.StandardADV.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.