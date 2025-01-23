World’s #1 B2B Travel Podcast Returns for Season 5

Travel Trends Podcast Season 5

Travel Trends Podcast to Deliver 25+ Episodes, Feature 5 Groundbreaking Themes & Showcase the Biggest Trends for Travel Professionals & Enthusiasts

We’re beyond excited to share that the Travel Trends Podcast has become the #1 B2B travel podcast in the world! Season 5 will be packed with groundbreaking trends and insightful conversations.” — Dan Christian

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The globally acclaimed Travel Trends Podcast proudly announces the launch of its fifth season. Recognized as the go-to B2B podcast for the travel industry, with listeners in over 125 countries.Season 5 brings over 25 expertly curated episodes featuring insights from more than 35 industry leaders, diving deep into the trends and innovations shaping the future of travel. This season is organized around five pivotal themes: Safaris, River Cruises, Multi-Day Group Tours, In-Destination Experiences, and the Impact of Influencers on Travel. Additional highlights include discussions on important topics like Travel Investment, Short-Term Rentals, Destination Management Organizations, Wellness, and Emerging Destinations. The series also spotlights innovative start-ups and profiles top executives, offering a comprehensive look at the evolving travel landscape.“We’re beyond excited to share that the Travel Trends Podcast has officially become the #1 B2B travel podcast in the world!” says host Dan Christian. “This incredible achievement is all thanks to the amazing support and enthusiasm of our listeners, guests, and sponsors. Season 5 will be packed with groundbreaking trends and insightful conversations. Together, let’s continue shaping the future of travel!”An Unparalleled Cross Section of Industry LeadersThis season features top executives and innovators from renowned organizations like TikTok , Google, Pernod Ricard, Amex Ventures , Kayak, Flight Centre, Rail Europe, Civitatis, Collette, and more. Designed for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike, listeners can dive into insightful discussions on pivotal strategies, pressing challenges, and emerging opportunities shaping the future of travel.Expanded Sponsors and Partnerships Solidifies Trusted StatusWe are thrilled to welcome back our returning title sponsors—Travel AI, Stay22, and Propellic—whose continued support solidifies Travel Trends’ standing as a trusted leader in the industry. Joining them this year are five outstanding new sponsors: Flight Centre, Collette, Flywire, TravelTek, and Protect Group,further strengthening our reach and influence. Additionally, our esteemed theme sponsors include Flytographer, Cloud Safaris, TourOptima, Pernod Ricard, and Kaptio. We are proud to collaborate with such exceptional partners!Travel Trends Recording Live at Global Travel EventsThe Travel Trends Podcast is set to deepen its connection with listeners in 2025 by broadcasting live from the year’s most influential travel events. Highlights include Forbes Travel Guide in Monaco, ITB in Berlin, WTM in London, ATTA in Chile and Denver, Phocuswright in Barcelona and San Diego, Arival in Washington, and a host of other regional gatherings. These live appearances will enable dynamic, real-time conversations with industry leaders, offering unparalleled insights into the latest trends and developments shaping travel. Stay updated with the evolving 2025 event lineup at https://www.traveltrendspodcast.com/2025-events Mark Your Social Calendar!Starting January 15, 2025, Travel Trends will be releasing new episodes every Wednesday. Make sure you subscribe to the Travel Trends Podcast on your favorite streaming platform, whether it’s Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or another go-to app, and join the conversation shaping the future of travel. Catch video highlights and exclusive clips on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok. Don’t miss out—subscribe today!

