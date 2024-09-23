Curated Planet Rebrands to TourOptima to Drive Enhanced Guest Experiences

Communicate, coordinate and automate... All in one place

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curated Planet, the leading provider of communications technology for day and multi-day tour operators, has officially rebranded its platform and mobile app to TourOptima www.touroptima.com ). This new name and logo represent a significant milestone for the company, reflecting its commitment to optimizing guest experiences in an expanding global tour market.A New Identity for a New EraTourOptima has grown rapidly over the past year, solidifying its position as the market leader in integrating and automating communication flows across multiple channels — Email, WhatsApp, SMS, and travel agencies. The rebranding is part of an extensive effort to align the company’s corporate vision with its innovative software platform.Enhanced Capabilities for Tour OperatorsTourOptima’s platform empowers day and multi-day tour operators to seamlessly connect with guests before, during, and after their tours. Key features include:- Automated Communications: Confirmations, reminders, pre-trip data collection such as dietary restrictions, waivers, upsells, cross-sells, surveys, and tipping.- Features for Guides & Coordinators: Ability to instantly access assigned guest manifests, make announcements, and reach individuals without sharing personal phone numbers — all with operator-branded communications and oversight.- Fully-Branded Mobile App: White-labeled app for enterprise operators offering live chat, vehicle and guide tracking, interactive itineraries, and a comprehensive tour catalog for guests to book future adventures.Global Reach and ImpactTourOptima has made a global impact by serving over five million guests annually across tens of thousands of tours on all seven continents and supporting over 80 languages. The platform ensures happy guests, resulting in 5-star reviews, tips for guides, and repeat bookings.Leadership and VisionBenjamin Sann, Founder & CEO of TourOptima, stated, “What excites me most about this rebranding is how the name TourOptima encapsulates our mission of optimizing tour operators’ guest communication, driving every successful guest experience. This new brand perfectly illustrates our relentless focus on eliminating all pain points, from pre-arrival through the guide’s farewell wave. We are constantly incorporating feedback from our clients to fine-tune our features.”Join the JourneyTour operators worldwide are invited to explore TourOptima’s enhanced capabilities. Discover how the TourOptima platform and your own fully-branded mobile app can elevate your guest communications and drive exceptional tour experiences.For more information, visit TourOptima's website or contact our team at operations@touroptima.com.-ENDS-About TourOptimaTourOptima provides mobile solutions that keep tour operators and travelers in sync. We provide an integrated communication and location-sharing platform that connects your travelers, guides, and office staff. Our platform streamlines and centralizes all communication via email, WhatsApp, SMS, and/or push notifications within a fully-branded mobile app. We ensure that all travelers can be reached anytime, anywhere. We automate the distribution of welcome messages, waivers, on-trip documents, lunch requests, tipping, surveys, review collection, up-sells, cross-sells, vehicle-location updates, and more!

