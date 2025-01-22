Governor Little Appoints New Member to Idaho Travel CouncilJan21

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Commerce-Tourism Development

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Governor Little Appoints New Member to Idaho Travel Council

The Idaho Travel Council advises Idaho Commerce on tourism policy and grant awards



BOISE, Idaho (January 21, 2025) — Governor Brad Little has appointed Scott Turlington, of Tamarack, ID, to the Idaho Travel Council (ITC) representing Region 3 (Southwest Idaho).

Turlington is the President and CEO of Tamarack Resort, where he has been instrumental in leading the resort’s turnaround and completion since his return in 2020. Prior to this role, he had an accomplished career in government affairs as a co-founder of the Idaho-based public policy firm, Primus Policy Group.

Turlington’s background in public service includes serving as a policy aide to U.S. Senator Larry E. Craig from 1999 to 2000, followed by a role as a senior policy advisor to Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne from 2000 to 2004. His connection with Tamarack Resort began in 2004, before its opening, where he held the position of Vice President until 2008.

“Idaho’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant communities have always inspired me, and I am honored to bring that passion for showcasing our state to the Idaho Travel Council,” said Turlington. “With my background in resort management and public policy, I am committed to fostering collaboration among stakeholders to enhance and grow our tourism initiatives and support the growth of this vital industry. Together, we can elevate Idaho as a premier travel destination around the world and ensure our tourism sector thrives for generations to come.”

In addition to his professional achievements, Turlington is actively engaged in various community, civic, and business organizations. He has served as a board member for the Meridian Development Corporation, one of Idaho’s largest downtown revitalization agencies, the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, and Toby’s Place, whose mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities to live purposeful lives.

Turlington graduated from Idaho State University, earning a Master of Public Administration and Policy. In his spare time, Turlington enjoys skiing, golf, and watersports activities with his family and friends.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Turlington to the Idaho Travel Council. His experience with resort management and government affairs brings invaluable expertise to the Council,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “His strategic vision and innovative approach will contribute to advancing our shared goals and strengthening the future of tourism, Idaho’s third largest industry.”

The Idaho Travel Council’s primary purpose is to advise the Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development activities and programs. The council also awards grants to applicants of the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program. Additionally, council members work closely with tourism organizations and businesses in Idaho on viable marketing opportunities and ways to represent their interests to state government.

The Idaho Travel Council consists of eight Governor-appointed members: seven members each representing one of Idaho’s development regions, and one member appointed at-large.

Click here for a full list of council members.

###