Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,504 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Travel Council Announces March MeetingMar19

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell
Idaho Tourism
208.287.0781
laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces March Meeting 

BOISE, Idaho (March 19, 2025)—The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet virtually on Zoom on Wednesday, March 26, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (MT).

Review the ITC meeting agenda with instructions to join the meeting here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public. Guests may attend in person at the Idaho Commerce Office (700 W. State Street, 2nd floor, Boise), however virtual attendance is encouraged.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Power of Idaho Tourism or VisitIdaho.org.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Idaho Travel Council Announces March MeetingMar19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more