Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market to Reach New Heights in Growth by 2034, DelveInsight Predicts

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Report:

• The Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In November 2024, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapies for antibiotic-resistant and hard-to-treat bacterial infections, has announced the completion of patient enrollment (n=50) in its Phase 1b/2a diSArm study. This trial is evaluating intravenous AP-SA02 as a potential treatment for Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) bacteremia. The company expects to release topline results from the diSArm study in the first quarter of 2025.

• As per National Nosocomial Infection Surveillance [NNIS], (2003), System data demonstrate a steady increase in the incidence of nosocomial infections caused by methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) among ICU patients over time. MRSA now accounts for >60% of S. aureus isolates in US hospital ICUs

• Spain reported an incidence of 14 SAB per 100,000 inhabitants from April 2002 to March 2003 through EARSS surveillance scheme among which 25% was estimated to be MRSA

• Key Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Companies: Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Destiny Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Therapies: Ceftobiprole, AP-SA02, XF-73, and others

• The Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that male gender is consistently associated with increased Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia incidence with male-to-female ratios of ∼1.5. The basis for this increased risk is not understood

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Overview

Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, often referred to simply as S. aureus bacteremia, is a serious bloodstream infection caused by the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus. S. aureus is a common type of bacteria that normally resides on the skin and in the nasal passages of healthy individuals without causing any harm. However, when it enters the bloodstream, either through a breach in the skin or from another site of infection, it can lead to bacteremia.

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market

The dynamics of the Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

• Prevalent Cases of Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Therapies and Key Companies

• Ceftobiprole: Basilea Pharmaceuticals

• AP-SA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• XF-73: Destiny Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Companies: Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Destiny Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Therapies: Ceftobiprole, AP-SA02, XF-73, and others

• Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Therapeutic Assessment: Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia current marketed and Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia emerging therapies

• Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Dynamics: Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market drivers and Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

3. SWOT analysis of Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

4. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Disease Background and Overview

7. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

9. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Unmet Needs

11. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Emerging Therapies

12. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Drivers

16. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market Barriers

17. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Appendix

18. Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

