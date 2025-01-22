Complete Exteriors Presents the 37th Annual Racing Vehicle Extravaganza

Complete Exteriors 37th Annual Racing Vehicle Extravaganz

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Complete Exteriors proudly announces its role as the title sponsor for this year's premier motorsports event, The Complete Exteriors 37th Annual Racing Vehicle Extravaganza , taking place January 25–26, 2025, at the Mississippi Trade Mart Building at the Mississippi Fairgrounds. Presented alongside BankPlus, Alpha Specialties, and O’Reilly Auto Parts, this action-packed weekend promises an unforgettable celebration of speed, innovation and community.With a long-standing tradition of excellence, the Racing Vehicle Extravaganza is set to wow enthusiasts of all ages. This year’s lineup features something for everyone, from custom car showcases to exciting meet-and-greets with racing legends.What to Expect:-The Merlin's Garage World of Show & Go: Witness radical custom rides competing for top honors in various categories, showcasing the best in design, creativity, and performance.-Meet the Motorsports Legends: Fans will have the chance to meet top race teams, drivers, and enthusiasts from across the region, including Street Outlaws legend, Bobby "Lil Legend" Ducote.-Race Cars of all Kinds: Explore a vast array of racing vehicles—from jaw-dropping dragsters to top performance machines that redefine what’s possible on the track."When Bill reached out to me about the exciting opportunity to sponsor this iconic, long-running event, we didn’t hesitate for a second!" said Eddie Coleman, General Manager of Complete Exteriors. "Complete Exteriors has always been passionate about supporting local communities and high-energy, impactful events like the Racing Vehicle Extravaganza. This is a thrilling chance for us to contribute to an event that brings people together, showcases incredible talent, and highlights the innovation in motorsports. We’re beyond excited to be a part of it!Doors are open from 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available in advance at O’Reilly Auto Parts in the Jackson area or at the door on the day of the show. Don’t miss your chance to experience the adrenaline-fueled excitement of this iconic event.For more information, visit:About Complete ExteriorsComplete Exteriors is a trusted leader in roofing and gutters, dedicated to delivering quality craftsmanship, protecting homes and businesses, and building lasting community relationships. As proud title sponsor of the 37th Annual Racing Vehicle Extravaganza, Complete Exteriors continues its commitment to supporting events that inspire and bring people together.

