Keith Fulton named WYDOT Chief Engineer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has named Keith Fulton Chief Engineer of the agency, effective Feb. 1.

As Chief Engineer, Fulton will be responsible for overseeing transportation planning, highway design and operations for WYDOT statewide, including highway construction projects, winter maintenance, highway safety, highway and bridge design, as well as WYDOT’s equipment fleet, buildings and more.

Fulton was promoted from his position as Assistant Chief Engineer for Engineering and Planning, which he held for the past nine years. In that role he oversaw the Bridge, Contracts & Estimates, Geology, Highway Development, Materials, Planning and Right-of-Way programs.

“Keith has a vast level of experience and expertise within WYDOT and will be a great addition to our executive team,” said WYDOT Director Darin Westby. “I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role.”

Fulton first started his career with WYDOT’s predecessor agency, the Wyoming Highway Department, as a summer temporary employee based in Laramie. He joined the department on a permanent basis as an engineering analyst in the Bridge Program at WYDOT Headquarters in Cheyenne. Fulton later served as a principal bridge engineer, assistant bridge engineer, and then as the state bridge engineer from 2010 to 2016 before his promotion to Assistant Chief Engineer. Altogether, he has more than 38 years of experience with the state.

A Riverton native, Fulton earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from the University of Wyoming.

Westby presented his recommendation to the Wyoming Transportation Commission during its Jan. 16 regular business meeting, and the Commission unanimously voted to approve.

“I would like to thank Director Westby and the Commission for the opportunity to become the next chief engineer,” Fulton said. “I am excited to take on this new role and look forward to continuing to work with the great folks at WYDOT to implement our mission.”

Fulton will succeed Mark Gillett, who is retiring from WYDOT at the end of January after more than 44 years of service to the state.