Quenton Lindstrom Joins Legacy Makers TV to Inspire Through Yoga, Resilience, and Community Building

FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quenton Lindstrom, co-founder of Spirit Lab Yoga, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In his episode, Quenton shares his transformative journey from overcoming personal struggles to building a thriving yoga studio centered on community and tradition. Spirit Lab Yoga, co-founded with his partner Alena Wertalik, provides an inclusive space for healing, mindfulness, and personal growth. Offering over 75 classes weekly and fostering a strong sense of connection among members, the studio stands out as a soulful alternative to commercial yoga chains.“Yoga isn’t just about the physical practice—it’s about creating a space where people can come together, find support, and grow,” Quenton shares in his episode.Quenton’s story also delves into his recovery journey, his years as a competitive athlete, and how yoga became a transformative force in his life. His episode highlights the importance of community, resilience, and staying true to values in building a lasting legacy.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Quenton Lindstrom to inspire audiences with their stories of innovation, perseverance, and purpose. His episode will encourage viewers to embrace challenges, foster connection, and pursue their passions with authenticity.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/quenton-lindstrom

