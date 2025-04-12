Rimantas Petrauskas Co-Authors Marketing to Millions with Rudy Mawer

FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rimantas Petrauskas, a veteran software developer and marketing expert in the Forex trading industry, has joined forces with renowned entrepreneur Rudy Mawer as a co-author in the upcoming book Marketing to Millions. This collaboration brings together top business minds to share proven strategies for scaling and success.In his chapter, Petrauskas reveals how pre-sales allow businesses to generate revenue before creating a product, ensuring demand and securing funding upfront. He shares how this strategy has helped him generate over $100,000 from pre-sales alone and why it’s a game changer for entrepreneurs."Most businesses waste time creating products no one buys. Pre-sales flips the process—getting paid first, proving demand, and then building a product customers already want," says Petrauskas.Marketing to Millions is set to be a must-read for entrepreneurs looking to scale faster with proven marketing strategies. The book will be available soon, featuring insights from Petrauskas and other industry leaders.For more information, visit www.marketingtomillionsbook.com

