Dr. Ravi Patel Co-Authors Marketing to Millions with Rudy Mawer

FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ravi Patel, CEO and founder of Club Five Health, is an expert in building and scaling membership communities. Dr Ravi has joined forces with renowned entrepreneur Rudy Mawer as a co-author in the upcoming book Marketing to Millions. This collaboration brings together top business minds to share proven strategies for scaling and success.

In his chapter, Dr. Patel reveals how to create thriving membership sites that drive engagement, retention, and predictable revenue. He explains how businesses can transition from one-time transactions to community-driven models that foster long-term customer loyalty and growth.

"Membership sites aren’t just about revenue—they build relationships and create a sense of belonging that keeps customers engaged for years. In this chapter, I break down the exact strategies that helped me build a membership with a 95% retention rate and a 20% increase in monthly recurring revenue in just one year," says Dr. Patel.

Marketing to Millions is set to be a must-read for entrepreneurs looking to scale faster with proven marketing strategies. The book will be available soon, featuring insights from Dr. Patel and other industry leaders.

For more information, visit www.marketingtomillionsbook.com

Dr. Ravi Patel
Marketing To Millions
