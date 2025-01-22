Three Arrested, More than $80,000 in Drugs Seized Following VADOC Investigation at Fl...

Agency News

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has arrested three suspects and recovered more than $80,000 worth of illegal drugs following an attempt to smuggle the drugs into Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Troy.

VADOC Officer of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) special agents charged Consquela S. Lester of Roanoke (a VADOC probationer), Jennifer K. Robbins of Pearisburg (a former VADOC inmate), and Courtney P. Snidow of Pearisburg with the following:

On Saturday, January 18, Lester, Robbins, and Snidow were intercepted by VADOC corrections team members while attempting to visit inmates. Staff seized approximately 100 Buprenorphine and Naloxone strips (worth an estimated $80,000).

Additional charges are pending for two current VADOC inmates.

“Thank you to our Office of Law Enforcement Services, VADOC institutional investigators, and our Correctional Officer K-9 team members who recovered these drugs as part of a coordinated interdiction,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Their dedication to keeping our facilities drug and contraband free is so important to our public safety mission. If you know of any attempts to bring drugs or contraband into a VADOC facility, please contact us. You could save lives in the process.”

The VADOC has zero tolerance for the attempted smuggling of drugs or contraband into its facilities. Anyone with information concerning attempted smuggling can call 540-830-9280.

This is an active investigation. The VADOC will have no further comment at this time.