Scalise: Help Has Returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Minn.), and Congressman Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.) to discuss action Republicans are taking to deliver real results as President Trump returns to the White House. Leader Scalise pointed to the Laken Riley Act, a bill Senate Democrats previously rejected, as the first bill that Congress will send to President Trump to sign into law this week. Leader Scalise also discussed the productive meeting Republican Leadership had with President Trump at the White House yesterday and outlined how the reconciliation process will be used to fulfill the mandate given to them by voters.

“It is morning in America again. It's an exciting time. Monday was just a special day where America celebrated the inauguration of President Donald Trump coming back as the now 47th President of the United States. And you already see a different focus, a sharper focus in President Trump. We've – I'm sure the speaker will touch on this. We got to meet with the president in the White House yesterday for a good amount of time to talk about the agenda, to talk about the things we're going to do to help fight for those American people who have been struggling for years under the weight of the failures of the Biden-Harris agenda. It's not just talk. It's action that's being taken, not just through the executive actions that you heard our conference chair, Lisa McClain, talk about, but actual legislation.”

On sending the Laken Riley Act to President Trump’s desk:

“Today we're going to send to President Trump's desk his very first bill to sign into law, the Laken Riley Act. And I think it's significant that you look at the contrast between last Congress, where we passed the same bill, and Chuck Schumer made it clear that in a Democrat Senate, they had no desire to stand up for women who were assaulted by people here illegally. Joe Biden would not have signed that bill. But now with [Senate Majority Leader] John Thune, you have the same House majority, but you now have a willing partner in the Senate that actually wants to confront real problems facing families. So that you don't have more Laken Rileys, you don't have more murders of innocent people because of an open border. President Trump's already taken action to start reversing that open border.”

On Republicans using reconciliation to fulfill their mandate:

“We're working now in the budget reconciliation process to address those problems, to secure America's border, to produce more energy in America so you can lower costs for families when they go to the pump when they pay their energy bill. And it's pretty darn cold, even in Louisiana. We got 10 inches of snow yesterday in New Orleans. It's pretty surreal to see that there's more snow there than here in D.C. But there is a new sense of optimism, and I think you're going to see it from a lot of us. And you go through all the swing states, you go through the campaign, there are many specific things talked about.

“You know, we talked about what we would do if we got the trifecta – the House, Senate, and White House. And people wonder sometimes, will they actually follow through on that. And what's encouraging is that now we're actually following through on the promises that were made. It's going to be really good policies for families who were struggling. Help is now on the way. Help is here. Help is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for all those families who have been screaming, crying out for Washington to answer the problems that they're facing. And that help is now going to start delivering results for those families. It's going to be a very exciting time. It's going to be a busy time for our Congress as we work through all of the bills that we're doing this week, next week, and the weeks beyond with budget reconciliation. But it's what we said we would do when the American people gave us that mandate. They expected us to do this work for them, and we're going to deliver.”

