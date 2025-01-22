Governor Newsom deploys specialized debris flow teams to Southern California ahead of wet weather

The forecasted wet weather is a reminder of how quickly conditions can change. In January 2018, 23 people died from the devastating mudslides in Montecito that occurred from the Thomas Fire burn scar. Boulders the size of houses, carried by the strength of rushing mud 15 feet deep, had ravaged homes, reducing many to splintered two-by-fours, or leveled them completely.

Burn scar areas are particularly vulnerable to heavy rain. Without vegetation to anchor the soil, heavy rainfall can lead to sudden and fast-moving debris flows, which can destroy homes, block roads, and pose serious risks to life and property. The state also works closely with its partners to prevent toxic runoff from entering waterways by installing physical filtration barriers.

Identifying needs

Through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Watershed and Debris Flow Taskforce, the state is coordinating with multiple agencies and departments to address critical post-fire recovery and mitigation efforts.

CAL FIRE and the Department of Conservation, through their Watershed Emergency Response team, are working with top officials leading the review for flood and landslide risks after the fire. The Department of Conservation has mobilized 12 geologists locally to identify mudslide and debris flow risks through site visits and lidar detection, while the Department of Water Resources (DWR) has over 30 watershed experts and engineers arriving to direct the on-the-ground work to protect downstream communities.

On Tuesday, the Governor stopped by CAL FIRE and CDCR conservation camp crews filling sandbags that will be placed in firestorm-affected areas to help protect against potential flooding and mudslides. On Monday, Governor Newsom issued an executive order to help mitigate this risk and protect communities by hastening efforts to remove debris, bolster flood defenses, and stabilize hillsides in affected areas.

Resources on the ground

The state is currently prepositioning flood resources and conducting educational outreach to local communities. DWR has 10 flood fight material stockpiles located in Southern California with materials at the ready to deploy 5,650 super sacks, 271,000 burlap sandbags, 777 plastic sheeting rolls, 17,790 wood stakes, among other items.

More than 400 members from the California Conservation Corps will be working on watershed protection at firestorm burn scar areas to place silt fencing, straw wattles, and compost socks to act as physical barriers to filter contaminants found in rainwater runoff. More Corpsmembers will be trained to augment capacity in the coming days. In addition, over 80 California National Guard service members from the 649th Engineering Company are en route with 2 dozers, 1 excavator, 1 loader, 4 dump trucks and other engineering assets to haul 527,000 cubic yards of materials in local debris basins.

Staying safe

Learn several routes to safety if roads become blocked by mud or water.

Be aware of normal water flow for streams, creeks and rivers near you.

Get sandbags to protect your doors and foundations.

Clear debris from drains and gutters near your home.

Do not walk through moving water. As little as 6 inches of water can make you fall. Often, you can’t tell how deep it is or what the water is hiding.

Do not attempt to drive through a flood, debris flow, or into flooded areas. It takes only 12 inches of water to float most cars, and 2 feet of rushing water can carry away any vehicle—cars, SUVs and trucks.

Supporting recovery, protecting survivors

Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles fire storms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging:

For those Californians impacted by the firestorms in Los Angeles, there are resources available.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: