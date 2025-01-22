Governor Newsom deploys specialized debris flow teams to Southern California ahead of wet weather
The forecasted wet weather is a reminder of how quickly conditions can change. In January 2018, 23 people died from the devastating mudslides in Montecito that occurred from the Thomas Fire burn scar. Boulders the size of houses, carried by the strength of rushing mud 15 feet deep, had ravaged homes, reducing many to splintered two-by-fours, or leveled them completely.
Burn scar areas are particularly vulnerable to heavy rain. Without vegetation to anchor the soil, heavy rainfall can lead to sudden and fast-moving debris flows, which can destroy homes, block roads, and pose serious risks to life and property. The state also works closely with its partners to prevent toxic runoff from entering waterways by installing physical filtration barriers.
Identifying needs
Through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Watershed and Debris Flow Taskforce, the state is coordinating with multiple agencies and departments to address critical post-fire recovery and mitigation efforts.
CAL FIRE and the Department of Conservation, through their Watershed Emergency Response team, are working with top officials leading the review for flood and landslide risks after the fire. The Department of Conservation has mobilized 12 geologists locally to identify mudslide and debris flow risks through site visits and lidar detection, while the Department of Water Resources (DWR) has over 30 watershed experts and engineers arriving to direct the on-the-ground work to protect downstream communities.
On Tuesday, the Governor stopped by CAL FIRE and CDCR conservation camp crews filling sandbags that will be placed in firestorm-affected areas to help protect against potential flooding and mudslides. On Monday, Governor Newsom issued an executive order to help mitigate this risk and protect communities by hastening efforts to remove debris, bolster flood defenses, and stabilize hillsides in affected areas.
Resources on the ground
The state is currently prepositioning flood resources and conducting educational outreach to local communities. DWR has 10 flood fight material stockpiles located in Southern California with materials at the ready to deploy 5,650 super sacks, 271,000 burlap sandbags, 777 plastic sheeting rolls, 17,790 wood stakes, among other items.
More than 400 members from the California Conservation Corps will be working on watershed protection at firestorm burn scar areas to place silt fencing, straw wattles, and compost socks to act as physical barriers to filter contaminants found in rainwater runoff. More Corpsmembers will be trained to augment capacity in the coming days. In addition, over 80 California National Guard service members from the 649th Engineering Company are en route with 2 dozers, 1 excavator, 1 loader, 4 dump trucks and other engineering assets to haul 527,000 cubic yards of materials in local debris basins.
Staying safe
- Learn several routes to safety if roads become blocked by mud or water.
- Be aware of normal water flow for streams, creeks and rivers near you.
- Get sandbags to protect your doors and foundations.
- Clear debris from drains and gutters near your home.
- Do not walk through moving water. As little as 6 inches of water can make you fall. Often, you can’t tell how deep it is or what the water is hiding.
- Do not attempt to drive through a flood, debris flow, or into flooded areas. It takes only 12 inches of water to float most cars, and 2 feet of rushing water can carry away any vehicle—cars, SUVs and trucks.
Supporting recovery, protecting survivors
Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles fire storms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging:
- Providing tax relief to those impacted by the fires. California postponed the individual tax filing deadline to October 15 for Los Angeles County taxpayers. Additionally, the state extended the January 31, 2025, sales and use tax filing deadline for Los Angeles County taxpayers until April 30 — providing critical tax relief for businesses.
- Rebuilding Los Angeles faster and stronger. Governor Newsom issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act.
- Fast-tracking temporary housing. To help provide necessary shelter for those immediately impacted by the firestorms, the Governor issued an executive order to make it easier to streamline construction of accessory dwelling units, allow for more temporary trailers and other housing, and suspend fees for mobile home parks.
- Mobilizing debris removal and cleanup. With an eye toward recovery, the Governor directed fast action on debris removal work and mitigating the potential for mudslides and flooding in areas burned. He also signed an executive order to allow expert federal hazmat crews to start cleaning up properties as a key step in getting people back to their properties safely.
- Safeguarding survivors from price gouging. Governor Newsom expanded restrictions to protect survivors from illegal price hikes on rent, hotel and motel costs, and building materials or construction. Report violations to the Office of the Attorney General here.
- Directing immediate state relief. The Governor is proposing California provide at least $2.5 billion in additional funding for ongoing emergency response efforts and to jumpstart recovery efforts for Los Angeles.
- Getting kids back in the classroom. Governor Newsom signed an executive order to quickly assist displaced students in the Los Angeles area and bolster schools affected by the firestorms.
- Protecting victims from real estate speculators. The Governor issued an executive order to protect firestorm victims from predatory land speculators making aggressive and unsolicited cash offers to purchase victims’ property.
For those Californians impacted by the firestorms in Los Angeles, there are resources available.
Get help today
Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- By calling 800-621-3362
- By using the FEMA smart phone application
- Assistance is available in over 40 languages
- If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.