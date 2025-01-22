DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Jan. 22 (published January 22, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the winter program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Brian Schwingle, DNR forest health program coordinator, will discuss oak wilt. Oak wilt is the biggest disease threat to oaks in Minnesota. Once it infects an oak, it is very expensive to control. Fortunately, there are some important steps property owners can take to reduce risk. Schwingle will share what oak wilt is, how to identify it and how to help prevent its spread.

Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, Michael Joyce, wildlife ecologist with the Natural Resources Research Institute, will share general information on fisher history and status in Minnesota, highlight factors contributing to their recent population decline, and describe ongoing research on the recent expansion of fishers into southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.