Lakeview Campground at Sibley State Park to reopen May 16 (published April 3, 2025)

On May 16, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will reopen Sibley State Park’s Lakeview Campground, a popular camping destination in west central Minnesota. The campground was closed in 2024 for a large-scale renovation project. Campsite reservations for overnight stays beginning May 16 or later can now be made online or by calling 866-857-2757.

While some campground improvements were already in the works, the Get Out MORE (Modernizing Outdoor Recreation Experiences) investment allowed the DNR to expand the scope of the project to more comprehensively address accessibility needs.

“We’re excited for campers to enjoy the new facilities and features at Lakeview Campground. This major renovation ensures that the campground meets the needs of today’s outdoor enthusiasts, with improved, modern amenities and expanded accessibility features for all visitors,” said Ann Pierce, director of Minnesota DNR’s Parks and Trails Division.

The redeveloped campground will better meet the needs of visitors through improved roadways, larger campsites and updated historic buildings that meet current building standards and accessibility guidelines. Utilities such as water, electric and sanitary sewer have also been replaced. The result is a campground that better aligns with the park’s management plan and meets current standards for public safety, stormwater management, and sensitive resource protection. More details about the improvements are available at the project webpage on the DNR website.

By the time Lakeview Campground reopens in May, Sibley State Park visitors will also have a new nature play area to enjoy. The nature play area was made possible with generous donations from the Sibley State Park Improvement Association in partnership with Dr. Roger and Kay Strand and Mary Kehrer-Schneider.

In addition to Get Out MORE, funding from the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund contributed to the Lakeview Campground renovation project. Get Out MORE is a historic, one-time investment of $150 million to help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy a world-class recreation system, whichever outdoor experience they choose.