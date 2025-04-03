Learn to camp, paddle, fish and mountain bike in Minnesota’s great outdoors with DNR’s I Can! programs (published April 3, 2025)

Registration is now open for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ summer 2025 I Can! outdoor recreation programs in Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.

I Can! is an award-winning series of outdoor recreation programs that help beginners learn outdoor skills in a state park setting. In addition to programs focused on the basics, there are also programs for people who are ready to level-up to a new activity like backpack camping, canoe camping or sea kayaking. Equipment is provided for all programs, giving participants an opportunity to try the activity without investing in gear.

“Here at the DNR, we are passionate about empowering people to explore the beauty of nature and gain confidence in outdoor activities,” said Eric Pelto, special programs supervisor. “Our goal is to remove barriers that keep people from trying new outdoor activities by providing the equipment and knowledge to get started in a safe and supportive setting. These programs are perfect for individuals, friends, couples, families, and anyone looking to try something new.”

Programs are offered during the summer, beginning the first weekend in June. New this year, I Can Camp! programs extend into September, giving an extra month of learning and fun in the fall.

Registration fees are affordable, and state park vehicle permits for the program dates are included in the price. The DNR is able to offer I Can! programs at affordable rates thanks to funding from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

Programs include:

I Can Camp! – Learn how to set up a tent, build a safe campfire, cook at a campsite, and enjoy the peace of sleeping under the stars. One-night and two-night and backpack sessions are offered.

– Learn how to set up a tent, build a safe campfire, cook at a campsite, and enjoy the peace of sleeping under the stars. One-night and two-night and backpack sessions are offered. I Can Paddle! – These programs teach the basics of canoeing or kayaking, including launching, paddling efficiently, and planning a safe outing. Two-hour canoe or kayak programs, sea kayaking, and overnight canoe camping programs are available.

– These programs teach the basics of canoeing or kayaking, including launching, paddling efficiently, and planning a safe outing. Two-hour canoe or kayak programs, sea kayaking, and overnight canoe camping programs are available. I Can Mountain Bike! – Hit the trails with confidence. Learn the fundamentals of mountain biking, from shifting gears to maneuvering over obstacles; all the skills needed to safely enjoy the trails.

– Hit the trails with confidence. Learn the fundamentals of mountain biking, from shifting gears to maneuvering over obstacles; all the skills needed to safely enjoy the trails. I Can Fish! – Experience the thrill of casting a line and reeling in a catch! The program’s hands-on fishing sessions cover everything from baiting a hook to safely handling fish.

Schedules and registration

For more information about any of the programs — including program dates, times, locations, fees and minimum age requirements — visit the I Can! page on the DNR website.

To register for I Can! programs, visit the DNR reservation website or call 866-857-2757 (8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, except holidays).

About I Can!

Since 2010, more than 100,000 people have participated in I Can! programs. The DNR’s I Can! series is made possible with funding from the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund, created after voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in 2008. The Parks and Trails Fund receives 14.25% of the three-eighths percent sales tax revenue to support parks and trails of regional or statewide significance.