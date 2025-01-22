Innovation Saskatchewan and the German Academic Exchange Service Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Support Research Collaboration

CANADA, January 22 - Released on January 22, 2025

Innovation Saskatchewan (IS) and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to encourage increased research and academic collaboration between Saskatchewan and Germany.

Germany is a global leader in research and innovation and the world's fifth-largest submitter of international patents. The DAAD is one of the world's largest and most important funding organizations for the international exchange of researchers and students.

The MOU outlines the framework for cooperation between IS and the DAAD, and builds on over 50 years of science, technology and innovation exchange between Canada and Germany in fields such as life sciences, climate change and clean energy.

"Saskatchewan has a world-class research community with access to unparalleled infrastructure, technology and resources that drives innovation in key industries worldwide," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "By working collaboratively and establishing new pathways between Innovation Saskatchewan and the German Academic Exchange, Saskatchewan and German researchers will be on the forefront of advancing research solutions to the world's evolving needs while creating economic opportunities across both jurisdictions."

Germany is a significant trade and investment partner for the province, and home to one of Saskatchewan's nine international offices. The MOU will deepen Saskatchewan's relationship with Germany, increasing future opportunities for the province's post-secondary institutions and researchers and support DAAD's efforts to expand its engagement with Canada.

"The DAAD offers a variety of funding programs for students and academics from both countries, maintains an information centre in Toronto and several guest lectureships in Canada," DAAD Secretary General Dr. Kai Sicks said. "However, given the high level of academic excellence in both countries, the potential of the bilateral relationship is far from being fully exploited. Especially in times of increasing geopolitical tensions, academic exchange and cooperation between Germany and Canada play a vital role in addressing global challenges and shaping a sustainable future. Through this MOU, the DAAD hopes to build on its partnership with Canada and create a solid and lasting foundation for collaborations between German universities and Saskatchewan."

Additionally, as a result of the DAAD MOU, IS signed a second agreement with the University of Saskatchewan (USask) for a three-year $60,000 pilot project to support and operationalize future collaborations between Germany and the university, including for on-campus research institutions like the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) and Canadian Light Source (CLS).

"The University of Saskatchewan continues to make global connections that benefit our students, our researchers and the people of Saskatchewan," University of Saskatchewan President Peter Stoicheff said. "These types of international agreements enable us to work across borders to tackle the world's most urgent challenges, while also educating our future leaders and contributing to the advancement of Saskatchewan's economy."

The funding will be allocated to initiatives focused on research collaboration in areas such as health, synchrotron sciences, quantum computing and artificial intelligence, food security, nuclear and alternative energy, agriculture and the environment.

