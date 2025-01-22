Join MDC for nature-themed game nights in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Shake off the cabin fever and come have fun learning about nature and the outdoors with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at a Nature Game Night at the Boone County Nature School. Come learn about the nature school and local wildlife while you play some fun nature themed games.

These game nights are designed for participants of all ages. Participants under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult. There will be two opportunities to join in on the fun:

The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.