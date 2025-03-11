Join MDC webinar about Missouri migratory birds on April 3 in preparation for Missouri Birding Challenge

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS),the Missouri River Bird Observatory (MRBO), and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) invite both new and experienced birders to join in a special series of free birding webinars in preparation for the first ever Missouri Birding Challenge (MBC) -- May 1-15! The free webinars will introduce participants to birding and educate them on key issues around birds and bird conservation in Missouri.

Register in advance for each webinar and then join the webinar live. Registered attendees will receive a reminder email before the webinar.

The Full Annual Cycle of Bird Conservation with MDC Ornithologist Kristen Heath-Acre -- Thursday, April 3, 6-7 p.m. Join Kristen to learn about the incredible journeys that Missouri’s migratory birds make every year. Learn where these birds go, why, and how researchers are investigating the full annual cycle of migratory birds to better understand, and hopefully reverse, troubling declines in bird populations. Register in advance at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/rbef953b3747d347adfd98137ee461694



Seven Simple Actions to Help Birds at Home with Dana Ripper of the Missouri River Bird Observatory, Thursday, May 1, 6-7 p.m. Birds are in trouble. Research shows a loss of nearly a third of North American birds over that past 50 years. Don’t lose hope! Learn how to help bird populations at home and how to make a big impact with just seven simple actions. Register in advance at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r1d047279e4ce9428de97c3c38ded815a

MORE ON THE MISSOURI BIRDING CHALLENGE

The Missouri Birding Challenge (MBC) has been created through a partnership among MDC, USFWS, MRBO, and the MCHF. MBC participants will compete alone or on a team in different birding categories based on their ages, birding experience, and comfort levels. Birders will use eBird (eBird.org) to record their lists of birds identified at public natural areas around the state, or even in their own backyards. There is a fee of $10-$25 per person or team depending on the category. Fees go toward migratory bird conservation efforts.

Once participants complete a category, they will be entered into a drawing for fun, bird-related prizes such as binoculars and gift cards. The Columbia Audubon Society (columbia-audubon.org/) and the Missouri Birding Society (mobirds.org/) are prize sponsors of the MBC.

Learn more about the MBC and related topics at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/birdwatching/missouri-birding-challenge. Registration will be open April 1-30 through the webpage.

MISSED A WEBINAR?

View recordings of past webinars on the MBC webpage at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/birdwatching/missouri-birding-challenge. Past webinars are: