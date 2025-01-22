Jenn Daniels is the new Arizona State Transportation Board chair

PHOENIX – Current CEO of Horizon Strategies and former Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels is the new chair of the Arizona State Transportation Board, which is tasked with prioritizing transportation needs, projects, and funding while advising the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Daniels was appointed to the board in 2020 representing District 1, which includes Maricopa County and parts of Pinal County. Chair Daniels was an elected member of the Gilbert Town Council from 2009 to 2016 and Gilbert’s Mayor from 2016 to 2020. She currently serves on the State’s Arizona Commerce Authority board as well as regional boards including the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) Regional Council and is former chair of the MAG Transportation Policy Committee.

“Transportation is the state’s largest ongoing investment and impacts every Arizonan, every business and every visitor. Our responsibility as leaders, policymakers, and forward thinkers is of the utmost importance to the prosperity of Arizona,” Daniels said. “We strive to balance the current and future needs of our state and that in every interaction, the public is heard, seen and valued.”

Daniels follows Cochise County leader Richard Searle, who served as chair throughout 2024. Searle has represented Cochise, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties on the board since 2020.

Pima County leader Ted Maxwell will serve as the board’s vice-chairman. He is President and CEO of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council and was appointed to the State Transportation Board in 2021 to represent Pima County.

The State Transportation Board Members are nominated by the governor and confirmed by the State Senate for a six-year term.

About the State Transportation Board

The seven-member State Transportation Board has policy powers and duties, in addition to advising the director of the Arizona Department of Transportation. Board members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate and serve six-year terms. The board has broad authority to plan and develop Arizona’s highways, airports and other state transportation facilities. In addition to these general policy duties, the board is responsible for development and oversight of the state’s Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program. More information on the State Transportation Board is available at aztransportationboard.gov.