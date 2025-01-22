Submit Release
Andrew N. Ferguson Takes Over as FTC Chairman

Andrew N. Ferguson was officially designated as Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission by President Trump on Monday, January 20, 2025.

“I am honored that President Trump chose me to lead the Federal Trade Commission,” said Chairman Ferguson. “Under the President’s leadership, we will end the previous administration’s assault on the American way of life, and we will usher in a new Golden Age for American businesses, workers, and consumers.”

