UNITAR Public Session at the International Civil Society Forum to Abolish Nuclear Weapons: 80 Years Since the Atomic Bombing

PART I: Public Session (9:30 – 11:00, at Miyashiro Hall)

Recent UN Trends on Nuclear Disarmament Issues

The public session invites four international experts in the area of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, including UNITAR training advisors such as Mr. Tariq Rauf, former Head of Verification and Security Policy, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), for a discussion on tasks relating to nuclear disarmament. In specific, the discussion will touch on multilateral security challenges and diplomacy, prospects for the 2026 NPT review conference and its third Preparatory Committee session in 2025, and the latest trends and efforts of the Secretary-General and UN Member States to try to advance nuclear disarmament. This public session aims to enhance the knowledge of attendees—including students, youth, and civil activists—about UN actions related to nuclear disarmament and to raise awareness of global trends in the nuclear disarmament debate. The session is designed to be interactive and includes time for open questions.

PART II: Exhibition Room (11:00 – 12:15, at 218 Room)

Experiencing the Impacts of Atomic Bombing Through Virtual Reality (VR)

UNITAR established its Hiroshima Office in 2003 in the city of peace, serving as the only international organization in the Chugoku and Shikoku area, and has been conducting training programmes to promote nuclear disarmament and peacebuilding. These efforts include inviting participants from conflict-affected countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq, sharing Hiroshima’s catastrophic experiences of the atomic bombing and its recovery. As part of these initiatives, UNITAR provides a virtual reality (VR) experience to convey the realities of the atomic bombing more accurately. At the Tokyo venue, in collaboration with Fujita Corporation and Tabimachi-gate Hiroshima Co., Ltd, UNITAR offers an immersive experience of atomic bombing and a chance to reflect on the importance of nuclear disarmament.