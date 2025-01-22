Emerging Americana Band, The Village Prairie, Releases Debut Album 'Bolt From the Blue'

— The Village Prairie

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Village Prairie, a rising Americana band based in Kansas City, recently released their debut album titled "Bolt From the Blue" (produced by Matt Richards). The album features a unique blend of folk, country, and rock influences, highlighting the band's diverse sound and exceptional songwriting.

In the wake of profound tragedy, Kyle Aaron sought solace in music. Following the untimely passing of his sister Moira to neuroendocrine cancer on October 23rd, 2022, Kyle channeled his grief into songwriting, giving voice to the complexities of loss and healing. The result is "Bolt From the Blue," an album that serves as a poignant tribute to Moira and a testament to the power of music in navigating life's most profound challenges.

Recorded at Avenue Record Company over the course of a year, "Bolt From the Blue" captures the essence of The Village Prairie's live performances, which have gained them a loyal following in their hometown and beyond. The album's eleven tracks showcase the band's ability to weave intricate harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and catchy melodies into a cohesive and engaging listening experience.

Track Listing:
1. Karen
2. Onlyfans
3. 10-1
4. Knew a Guy
5. Walking Slow
6. Language of Love
7. Bolt From the Blue
8. Strawberry Hill
9. Shitty Christmas
10. Life Goes On
11. Bleeding Kansas

"We're thrilled to release our debut album and share our music with the world," the band shares. "These songs are a reflection of our experiences, both personal and universal, and we hope they resonate with listeners."

About The Village Prairie:
The Village Prairie is a band formed by Kyle Aaron in tribute to his late sister, Moira. Together with Dan Kiddle on lead guitar, Nicki White on guitar and vocals, Tony Batenhorst on drums, Joe Mentesana on bass, and Leo Johns on piano, they embarked on a musical odyssey of healing and remembrance.

The band's debut album, "Bolt From the Blue," is a raw and soul-stirring exploration of grief, love, and resilience. With a sound that blends rock, folk, and country influences, The Village Prairie aims to connect with audiences through the power of music.

https://linktr.ee/thevillageprairie
https://www.instagram.com/thevillageprairie
https://open.spotify.com/artist/76pR2nkP5jsR730MBaMr44

Kyle Aaron
The Village Prairie
thevillageprairie@gmail.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

