Danish Artist Jacob Mateo Releases New Single “The Autumn Song” on January 7, 2025

— Jacob Mateo

AARHUS, DENMARK, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob Mateo returns on January 7, 2025, with the release of his new single, “The Autumn Song.” With a melodic composition that reflects the changing seasons, this song aims to inspire listeners worldwide. Mateo's thoughtful lyrics encourage embracing life and recognizing the significance of each moment. Written with sincerity and emotional depth, “The Autumn Song” showcases his evolving artistry and personal experiences. Available on all major music platforms, listeners can explore Jacob Mateo's perspective through his lyrical imagery and heartfelt emotion in “The Autumn Song.”

Jacob Mateo is a Danish musician, producer, and singer who has released several albums and singles. He has collaborated with singers, songwriters, and poets from various countries. He lives in Aarhus, Denmark, with his two sons, August and Birk, and enjoys songwriting, long walks in nature, coffee dates, and his practice of meditation.

Jacob Mateo Online:
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/jacobmateomusic
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jacobhmateo/
Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/jacob_mateo
Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/cz/artist/jacob-mateo/1601233520
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/artist/39hGFMaRFCtJtkkErae03o
YouTube -- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCekCTDG_OAgdW8ApFKeUU-A

Jacob Mateo
Jacob Mateo
Jh@jacobhauge.com

Contact
Jacob Mateo
Jacob Mateo Jh@jacobhauge.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

