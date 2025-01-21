Commander, Navy Installations Command Increases Unit Recreation Funds for Shore Commands

“We listened to feedback from commanders that it was time to adjust the funding to better align with inflation and current costs,” said Lisa Sexauer, director of CNIC’s Fleet Readiness division, which oversees Navy Morale, Welfare & Readiness (MWR). “By raising the unit recreation funds, we’re giving commanding officers more flexibility to address the immediate needs of their Sailors and enhance morale, unit culture, cohesion, and camaraderie.”

The increased funding applies to Navy Regions, installations, and tenant commands assigned to Navy installations for more than 30 days. Mobile units are eligible for funding only during the periods aboard the installation. This increase does not apply to shipboard afloat commands, as their recreation funds are managed under separate policies.

Unit recreation funds can be used for command-sanctioned events, recreation equipment, team-building activities, and special training. The funds may also be spent on emblematic items, recognition awards, and materials for advancement, award, and reenlistment ceremonies. All expenditures must comply with CNIC Instruction 1710.3 CH-1.

Eligible unit commanders must request funds in writing from their Navy region or installation MWR program manager and provide a list of all active-duty members assigned to the command. Requests can be submitted quarterly, bi-annually, or annually.

