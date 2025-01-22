Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151

Türkiye navy Rear Adm. Rustu Sezer turned over command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 151 to Pakistan navy Commodore Sohail Azmie.

Since assuming command in July, Sezer oversaw ships supporting the task force as they conducted multinational exercises to hone skills and promote transnational relationships. Ships also routinely conducted maritime patrols in the Gulf of Aden to directly suppress piracy outside territorial waters of coastal states, in coordination with the European Union Naval Force.

This was Türkiye’s seventh time in command of CTF 151.

Sezer thanked the many nations that take part in counter-piracy operations, particularly Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Pakistan, for their contributions.

"The main objective was not only deter, suppress and disturb piracy, but also maintain effective and meaningful coordination with the other counterpiracy task forces, regional partners and nations to ensure efficient use of assets and information sharing," Sezer said. "We have been in close cooperation and sharing information to increase the effectiveness of our counterpiracy operation."

Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, thanked Sezer for continuing to move CTF 151 forward in supporting the task force and CMF mission.

"The challenge was clear: disrupt illicit activities, create a safer maritime domain and foster cooperation amongst the key stakeholders, and to that end, you've achieved all those objectives," Wikoff said of Sezer's tenure in command. "CTF 151 took significant step towards forwarding regional cooperation, reflecting the absolute requirement for us to combine effects to counter the maritime threats. Moving forward, we will maintain our resolute focus on maritime security, and thanks to leaders like Commodores Sezer, we remain engaged and fully mission capable."

Calling him, "the right leader at the right time," Wikoff expressed confidence in Azmie's experience as a surface warfare officer. He also noted Pakistan's strong record of leading CMF task forces.

"As most of you know, it was a week ago that the Pakistan Navy relinquished command and Task Force 150, here we are today, welcoming another senior Pakistan Navy leader to command a CMF Task Force. Pakistan's dedication to regional security is exemplified by its willingness to demonstrate consistent leadership within the CMF," Wikoff said.

This will be Pakistan’s eleventh time in command of CTF 151.

"We believe there exists a maritime cooperative continuum. At one end of it is the independent deployment of assets while remaining open to what Robert Kaplan says, is 'plug-and-play' maritime security architecture, and on the other end is the contribution towards multi-lateral constructs such as the CMF, where one aligns with the partners and allies for collective good," Azmie said. "Our focus would be to work together with the partner nations, other commands and maritime organizations for accomplishing CMF and CTF 151 missions."

CTF 151 was established as a multinational task force in January 2009, and is one of five operational task forces under CMF. In conjunction with the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), and together with independently deployed naval ships, CTF 151 helps to patrol the Internationally Recommended Transit Corridor.

CMF’s other task forces include CTF 150, which conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf against threats from no-state actors; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, providing maritime security in the Red Sea; and CTF 154, which delivers maritime training.

CMF headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.