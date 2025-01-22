PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release

January 22, 2025 Statement of Senator Cynthia A Villar on the Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy Bill I acknowledge the valid concerns raised about the Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy Bill and thank those who expressed them for their vigilance. The issues raised are valid and remind us Senators to be more consultative, sensitive, and careful in our legislative work. It is never our intention to offend the sensibilities of parents and religious groups, especially on matters of morality and the well-being of our children. The bill aims to address the alarming rise in teenage pregnancies, which significantly affect the health, education, and future opportunities of young mothers, while also contributing to poverty and family challenges. In 2022, over 56,000 girls aged 10-17 gave birth, with cases among girls aged 10-14 increasing by 35%. NEDA has declared teenage pregnancy a national emergency, and as legislators, we have a duty to respond. For now, given the impassioned objections of many sectors, including my allies, constituents and people I have worked with throughout my public service, I have decided to withdraw my co-authorship of the bill and my signature on the Committee Report. This decision does not signify a rejection of the bill's objectives but it is a gesture of respect for the concerns raised and a commitment to support a version that better reflects the values of our people and gains broader acceptance. Kaming mga Senador ay may responsibilidad na isaalang-alang ang mga pananaw ng iba't ibang sektor. Dapat naming suriing mabuti ang panukalang batas at mag-adopt ng mga nararapat na amendments upang matugunan ang mga alalahanin. Naniniwala kami na magiging mas epektibo ang isang panukala kung ito ay katanggap-tanggap at sumasalamin sa damdamin ng bawat sektor.

