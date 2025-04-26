PHILIPPINES, April 26 - Press Release

April 25, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA INTERFERING WITH PH'S MID-TERM ELECTIONS Although China has denied the accusations, our concerned government agencies must thoroughly investigate and hold accountable those attempting to influence our democratic process, whether they are foreign entities or local collaborators. Minsan na tayong nabudol ng isang Alice Guo. Matuto na tayo. Dapat maging mapanuri rin ang publiko sa pagpili ng mga kandidato at alamin ang kanilang credentials at personal backgrounds. Any potential security threats and foreign interference in the May 12 midterm elections constitute a serious affront to our national sovereignty and the integrity of our electoral system. The sanctity of the ballot must be protected at all costs. We will not tolerate any foreign interference in our internal affairs. We demand respect for our sovereignty and the right of every Filipino to freely choose their leaders--free from any intimidation, manipulation, or coercion.

