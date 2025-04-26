Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the alleged China interference in the Philippines May 12 elections

April 25, 2025

Our government's security agencies, particularly NSC and NICA, should investigate further. COMELEC should also look into this matter, considering that foreign interference during elections is an election offense.

Malacanang must also summon the Chinese ambassador. At the Senate, we should also work on passing the Foreign Interference Act into law because this will not be the last elections that China, or any other State, could meddle with.

Any Filipino also found to be colluding with foreign powers must be held accountable. This is a serious national security concern that undermines the integrity not just of our national elections, but also of our democracy.

