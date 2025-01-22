Polaris Project Partners with JR Language to Advance the Fight Against Human Trafficking Through Multilingual Content

We value JR Language’s work and expertise in translating the Global Modern Slavery Directory to Arabic, Russian, Tagalog, Malay, Ukrainian, Hindi, French, and Spanish” — Rafael Flores, Director of Communications at Polaris Project

WEBSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JR Language Translation Services Inc., a leader in professional translation services , is proud to announce its collaboration with Polaris Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reshaping systems to prevent and end sex and labor trafficking across North America. This critical partnership completed in 2024 focused on developing multilingual content for the Global Modern Slavery Directory, available at https://globalmodernslavery.org/ Polaris Project, which also operates the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline, relied on JR Language’s expertise to create multilingual translation in 8 languages (Arabic, Russian, Tagalog, Malay, Ukrainian, Hindi, French, and Spanish). This initiative aimed to connect victims and survivors of human trafficking to essential support and services worldwide. The project’s success underscores the vital role of clear, culturally nuanced communication in addressing global human rights challenges.Streamlining the Translation Process for Maximum ImpactTo ensure the project’s efficiency and accuracy, JR Language deployed advanced translation technologies during the website translation to automate content extraction and streamline the publishing process of the translated content. This modern approach minimized errors and significantly reduced the time required to complete the project, enabling faster access to crucial multilingual resources for those in need.“We value JR Language’s work and expertise in translating the Global Modern Slavery Directory to Arabic, Russian, Tagalog, Malay, Ukrainian, Hindi, French, and Spanish,” said Rafael Flores, Director of Communications at Polaris Project. “The GMSD is now available in those languages, meaning more people now have access to this resource in their original languages worldwide."Reaching a Global Audience in Their LanguageThe multilingual content is now an invaluable tool for victims, survivors, and service providers from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds. By offering materials in multiple languages, the Global Modern Slavery Directory ensures that more individuals can navigate the path to safety and recovery.About JR Language Translation Services Inc.JR Language Translation Services Inc. is a trusted professional translation, localization, and interpretation company. With a mission to connect the world through language, JR Language supports businesses, nonprofits, and government organizations to effectively and meaningfully engage with diverse audiences.About Polaris ProjectPolaris Project is a nonprofit organization working to dismantle the systems that allow human trafficking to thrive in North America. Through data-driven strategies, advocacy, and operation of the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline, Polaris is leading the fight against modern slavery.Media Contact:

